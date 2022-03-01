Gold price rise continues in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices surged in Pakistan for the second consecutive day boosted by concerns regarding uncertain economic conditions amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the bullion prices in the local market gained Rs150 per tola to settle at Rs128,750.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also jumped by Rs128 to Rs110,382.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee today registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at Rs177.41 against the greenback.

