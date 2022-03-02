Gold continues to soar in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices continue upward journey in Pakistan as per told price increased by Rs50 in the domestic market, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price was increased by Rs50 to settle at Rs128,800.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs43 to Rs110,425.

The United States (US) dollar maintained its upward trend against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank currency market on Wednesday.

According to forex dealers, the greenback finished at Rs177.62 against the domestic unit, registering appreciation of 21 paisas over the previous close of Rs177.41.

In the open market, they said the dollar is trading at Rs178.30 against the rupee.

