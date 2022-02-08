Domestic market: Gold shines amid rupee gain

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs600 per tola on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad, the per tola rate of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs600 to settle at Rs124,800.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs515 to at Rs106,966 per tola in the local market.

The Pakistani rupee snapped a 10-day winning streak as it ended weaker by three paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic currency closed at Rs174.50 against the greenback, showing depreciation of three paisas over the previous close of Rs174.47.

In the open market, the US dollar is trading at Rs175.70, forex dealers said

The local unit had risen Rs1.04 to Rs174.48 against the greenback on Friday, which was the biggest single-day rise since November 17.

