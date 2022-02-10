Gold rates remain stable in Pakistan despite global surge

KARACHI: The prices of yellow metal remained unchanged in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Sharing the price of the precious metal, All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said that the gold rates stood the same at Rs 125,550 per tola in the domestic market.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price remained at Rs107, 639, he added.

The Pakistani rupee registered minor gains against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic currency closed at Rs174.87 against the greenback, showing appreciation of two paisas over the previous close of Rs174.89.

The local unit had risen Rs1.04 to Rs174.48 against the dollar on Friday, which was the biggest single-day rise since November 17.

