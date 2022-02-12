Gold price spike continues in Pakistan

KARACHI: Domestic per tola price of gold soared by Rs1,150 in Pakistan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Chairman of All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA) Mohammad Arshad said that the per tola rate of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs1,150 to close at Rs125,450.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs985 to at Rs108,410 per tola in the local market.

Rupee weekly review

The Pakistani rupee weakened by 23 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market in the outgoing week.

According to a weekly report, the greenback closed at Rs174.71 against the domestic currency on Friday, 25 paisas higher than Rs174.48 a week ago.

Also Read: Foreign exchange: SBP reserves rise $1.61bn to $17.34bn

In the open market, the US dollar appreciated by Rs0.50 to Rs177.50 against the Pakistani rupee.

Euro appreciated by Rs1 to Rs202 against the domestic unit. Whereas, the UK pound declined by Rs1 to Rs240 against the rupee.

Comments