Gold price extends gains in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices continued their upward trend in Pakistan as per tola rate of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs600 in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The per tola rate of the precious metal on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs600 to settle at Rs125,900, all Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association Chairman Muhammad Arshad said.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs514 to Rs107,938 in the local market.

Rupee recoups losses against US dollar in interbank

The United States (US) dollar has shed 12 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the interbank in the early hours on Thursday.

According to details, the dollar traded at Rs176.12 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank, witnessing a 12 paisas decline as compared to the value a day before.

In the open market, the forex dealers shared that the US dollar traded at Rs177.20 in the early hours of Thursday.

The United States (US) dollar ended higher by 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday.

