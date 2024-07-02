Today’s gold rates in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged in Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market stands at Rs241,500 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price reached Rs207,047.

Gold rates decreased by $2 to $2,324 per ounce in the international market.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market also stayed constant at $2,324, the association said.

On Monday, gold price per tola registered a decline of Rs200 in Pakistan.