Gold prices fall slightly in Pakistan

The Gold prices went down in both international and domestic markets on Tuesday.

In local market, the price of 24-carat gold per tola saw a reduction of Rs500, settling at Rs250,500.

Additionally, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs 429, reaching Rs 214,763.

In the International bullion market, the price of gold per ounce slashed by $11, bringing the new price to $2,391.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the country remained stable.

The rate for a tola of silver stayed at Rs 2,920, and for 10 grams of silver, it remained unchanged at Rs 2,503.42.