The price of gold per tola increased by Rs1000 and settled at Rs251,500 in the domestic market.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs858, now standing at Rs215,621.

However, silver prices remained stable.

The price of silver per tola held steady at Rs2860 and the price of silver per 10 grams also remained unchanged at Rs2451.

The price of gold per ounce in the international bullion market saw an increase of $3 to $2373.