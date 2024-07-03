web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold prices surge in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gold prices moved up in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international market.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), in the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,300 after gaining Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,733 after it registered an increase of Rs686.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

Internationally, the gold price increased by $21 to $2,345 per ounce.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.