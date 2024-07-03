Gold prices surge in Pakistan

Gold prices moved up in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international market.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), in the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,300 after gaining Rs800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,733 after it registered an increase of Rs686.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained unchanged at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

Internationally, the gold price increased by $21 to $2,345 per ounce.