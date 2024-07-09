web analytics
Gold prices continue to go down in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan registered a downward trend in line with a decrease in the international rate.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), gold price per tola decreased by Rs100 to reach Rs 245,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,048 after it registered a decrease of Rs86.

Internationally, the price of precious yellow metal was set at $2,362 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $14 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.

