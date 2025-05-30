Gold rates witness dip in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 700 on Friday and were sold at Rs 348,600 against its sale at Rs 349,300 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 599 to Rs 298,868 from Rs 299,467, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat came down by Rs 2,829 to Rs 273,422 from Rs 276,251.

The rates of per tola silver and ten grams remained stable with no change, and were traded at Rs 3,380 and Rs 2,983 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $3,302 from $3,309, whereas that of silver stands at $33.20, the Association reported.

Read More: Gold rates today in Saudi Arabia – 30 May 2025

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia registered a rise and were recorded at 4,630 SAR per tola on Friday, May 30, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,974, with an ounce of gold costing 12,361 Saudi Riyal.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewellery, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.