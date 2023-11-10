Gold continues to rise in Pakistan

The gold prices in Pakistan continue an upward trend as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 in the local market on Friday, ARY News reported.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs212,100, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase of Rs1,114 to trade at Rs 82,698.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,957 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved another remarkable milestone on Friday as its benchmark KSE-100 index surged past the 55,000-point mark, setting an all-time high record.

This surge followed a gain of over 833 points, driven by several positive factors, including clarity on the election date and expectations of a favorable review from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).