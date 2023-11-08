Gold continues to rise in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continue an upward trend as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs200 in the local market on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs214,200, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase of Rs172 to trade at Rs 183,642.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,988 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index traded in the green in early morning trade on Wednesday and crossed the 54,000 barrier.

The index gained 615.22, or 1.14 per cent, from the previous close of 53,735.73 to reach 54,350.95.