web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 3, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Gold rates plunge in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with the international rates.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs274,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,254 after it recorded a loss of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price increased by Rs600 to settle at Rs275,500.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last week, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.