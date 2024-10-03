Gold rates plunge in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with the international rates.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs1,100, clocking in at Rs274,400.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,254 after it recorded a loss of Rs943, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price increased by Rs600 to settle at Rs275,500.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last week, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.