Gold prices continues downward trend in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued its downward trend in Pakistan in line with the international market, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the local market, the price per tola fell by Rs500, settling at Rs255,500.

The price of 10-gram gold lowered by Rs429, bringing it to Rs219,050.

Internationally, gold prices was set at $2,393 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after it lost $17 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high of Rs257,300.