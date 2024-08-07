Gold prices continues downward trend in Pakistan

web analytics
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Gold prices in Pakistan continued its downward trend in Pakistan in line with the international market, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the local market, the price per tola fell by Rs500, settling at Rs255,500.

The price of 10-gram gold lowered by Rs429, bringing it to Rs219,050.

Internationally, gold prices was set at $2,393 per ounce (including a $20 premium) after it lost $17 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high of Rs257,300.

