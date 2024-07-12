Gold rates go up in domestic, international markets

web analytics
Friday, July 12, 2024
KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan went up for the third consecutive session on Friday, due to a rise in international markets.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price per tola of gold reached Rs249,000 after a single-day gain of Rs2,200.

The price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,886, bringing it to Rs213,477.

In international market, the price reached $2,404 per ounce, including a $20 premium, after gaining $24.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola.

In April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in Pakistan.

