Gold prices plunge in Pakistan

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs2,300 in the local market on Thursday, according to all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The per tola gold price was sold at Rs 250,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs252,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,972 to Rs. 214,763 from Rs. 216,735 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold down up to Rs196,866 from Rs. 198,674.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola silver deceased by Rs60 to Rs.2,860 whereas that of 10 gram silver went down by Rs51.44 to Rs.2,451.98.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $43 to $2,370 from $2,413, the Association reported.