Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,200 and was sold at Rs. 253,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.252,300 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,029 to Rs. 217,335  from Rs. 216,306 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 199,224 from Rs. 198,281, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.40 to Rs2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.28.30 to Rs.2,486.28. The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,415 from $2,388, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the price of per tola gold in Pakistan decreased by Rs400 to Rs 254,000.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 400 per tola to Rs. 252,300, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 216,306.

The price of the precious metal in the local market had risen by Rs. 200 per tola the other day.

In the international market, spot gold climbed 0.3 percent at $2,391.14 per ounce, while the US gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $2,387.80.

Market analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to various factors, including fluctuations in the international market, currency exchange rates, and economic conditions.

