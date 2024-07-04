Gold prices see massive hike in Pakistan

web analytics
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive gains for the second consecutive session on Thursday in line with international rate.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), in the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs243,300 after a single-day gain of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,590 after it registered an increase of Rs857.

Internationally, the gold price increased by $10 to $2,355 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs800 in Pakistan.

