Gold prices dip in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan registered losses on Monday in line with a decrease in the international rate.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), gold price per tola stood at Rs245,100 after a single-day decline of Rs1,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,134 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,113,

Internationally, the price of precious yellow metal was set at $2,376 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $12 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.