Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs241,700 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Saturday in line with the international rate.

According to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), gold price per tola stood at Rs241,700 on Saturday in the domestic market.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,219.

On Friday, gold price per tola increased by Rs700 in Pakistan.

As per APGJSA, the international rate was at $2,326 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, silver rates settled stable at Rs2,850 per tola.