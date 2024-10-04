web analytics
Friday, October 4, 2024
Gold prices continue to surge in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs.276,200 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 274,400 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,543 to Rs. 236,797 from Rs. 235,254 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 217,064 from Rs. 215,650, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $18 to $2,660 from $2,642, the Association reported.

