Gold prices go up in Pakistan

After declining on the first two days of the current week, the price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs 600 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold (24 carats) rise by Rs. 600 per tola to Rs. 275,500,

Similarly, the price of 10 grams was up by Rs 515 to Rs 236,197.

The price of gold in the local market fell by Rs 600 per tola on Tuesday.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $2,652.62 per ounce.