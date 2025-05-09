Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1,800 on Friday (09 May 2025) and was sold at Rs.350,900 against its sale at Rs.352,700 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.300,840 from Rs.302,383 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat decreased by Rs.1,414 to Rs.275,780 from Rs.277,194.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,417 and Rs.2,929 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $18 to $3,325 from $3,343 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $32.35, the Association reported.

Experts attribute this price reduction to fluctuations in the global market, impacting domestic rates accordingly.

