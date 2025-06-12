Gold rates jump high in Pakistan market

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 4,000 and was traded at Rs. 356,900 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 352,900 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs. 3,430 to Rs. 305,984 from Rs. 302,554, and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs. 3,144 to Rs. 280,495 from Rs. 277,351.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs. 3,745 and Rs. 3,210, respectively.

The rates of gold in the international market went up by $30 to $3,375 from $3,345, whereas the prices of silver remain unchanged at $35.87, the Association reported.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewellery, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

Gold has been used for thousands of years in jewellery, coinage, and other art forms, and it remains a valuable investment asset.

Read More: Gold rates today in Saudi Arabia – 12 June 2025

The 24-karat gold rate in Saudi Arabia recorded a minor dip and was recorded at 4,673 SAR per tola on Thursday, 12 June, 2025.

According to Forex.pk, the current value of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is SAR 4,011, while an ounce of gold is valued at 12,475 Saudi Riyals.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewelry, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.