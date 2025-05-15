Gold rates register massive decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.6,700 on Thursday (15 May 2025) and was sold at Rs.335,200 against its sale at Rs.341,900 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat came down by Rs.5,745 to Rs.287,379 from Rs.293,124 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat declined by Rs.5,266 to Rs.263,440 from Rs.268,706.

The rates of per tola silver witnessed a decrease of Rs.105 to Rs.3,377 and ten gram silver also decreased by Rs.90 to Rs. 2,985 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by $67 to $3,168 from $3,235 whereas that of silver decreased by $1.05 to at $31.95, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a major drop and were recorded at 4,470 SAR per tola on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,836, with an ounce of gold costing 11,933 Saudi Riyal.

Gold prices, including those in Saudi Arabia, continue to be shaped by global market dynamics, with the latest update recorded at 10:00 a.m. on May 15, 2025.

For centuries, gold has held a prestigious position in the world economy, prized for its rarity, durability, and enduring appeal. It is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, offering financial protection during periods of economic uncertainty.

Both investors and central banks maintain gold reserves to diversify holdings and safeguard against inflation and currency fluctuations.

Several factors influence the value of gold. Geopolitical tensions and fears of economic downturns often trigger a surge in demand due to gold’s reputation as a secure investment.

Moreover, as a non-interest-bearing asset, gold tends to perform well when interest rates decline, while rising borrowing costs typically weigh on its price.