Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs4,000 on Monday (19 May 2025) and was sold at Rs342,500 against its sale at Rs338,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs3,429 to Rs293,638 from Rs290,209 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat also increased to Rs270,348.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram remained unchanged and closed at Rs3,410 and Rs2,923.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $40 to $3,241 from $3,201 whereas that of silver went up by $0.24 to $32.52, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia continued the downward trend and were recorded at 4,497 SAR per tola on Monday, May 19, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia are currently valued at SAR 3,859, with an ounce of gold costing 12,004 Saudi Riyal.

Gold prices, including those in Saudi Arabia, continue to be shaped by global market dynamics, with the latest update recorded at 10:00 a.m. on May 19, 2025.

Gold, the yellow metal, has been a symbol of wealth and prosperity for centuries.

Beyond its ornamental value, gold has played a significant role as a safe haven asset, providing a refuge for investors during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.

In recent years, gold’s safe haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability. Gold’s appeal as a safe haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.