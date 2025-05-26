Gold rates dip in Pakistan amid market shifts

ISLAMABAD: The gold rates of 24 karat per tola witnessed a decrease of Rs.2600 on Monday (26 May 2025) and was sold at Rs.351,500 against its sale at Rs.354,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

The gold rate of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs. 2,228 to Rs. 301,354 from Rs. 303,582, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 karat is Rs. 278,050.

The rates of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,417 and Rs. 2,929, respectively.

The gold rates in the international market also decreased by $26 to $3,331 from $3,357, the Association reported.

Experts attribute this price reduction to fluctuations in the global market, impacting domestic rates accordingly.

The 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia registered a rise and were recorded at 4,720 SAR per tola on Monday, May 26, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 4,051, with an ounce of gold costing 12,599 Saudi Riyal.

The uptick in gold rates reflects ongoing trends in the global commodities market, with the latest pricing update reported at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewellery, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.

The rise of online trading platforms and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made it easier for individuals to invest in gold, further boosting demand.