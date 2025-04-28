Gold rates witness decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs347,100 on Monday against its sale at Rs348,700 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs1,368 to Rs297,582 from Rs298,950 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went down to Rs272,784 from Rs274,047.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,497 and Rs2,998 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $3,289 from $3,305 whereas silver rates were recorded at $32.97, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia were recorded at 4,656 SAR per tola on Monday, April 28, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,906, with an ounce of gold costing 12,430 Saudi Riyal.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 28, 2025.

Following Donald Trump’s trade war, the gold rates globally are witnessing fluctuation.

Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.