Gold rates increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rates of gold witnessed an increase in Pakistan, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,100 and was sold at Rs349,200 against its sale at Rs347,100 on the last trading day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,800 to Rs299,382 from Rs297,582 whereas that of 10 gram 22 Karat went up to Rs274,443 from Rs272,784.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,497 and Rs2,998 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $3,310 from $3,289 whereas silver rates were recorded at $32.97, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia recorded minor gain and were recorded at 4,671 SAR per tola on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

As per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 4,009, with an ounce of gold costing 12,4368 Saudi Riyal.

Gold prices, including those in Saudi Arabia, continue to be shaped by global market dynamics, with the latest update recorded at 10:00 a.m. on April 29, 2025.

For centuries, gold has held a prestigious position in the world economy, prized for its rarity, durability, and enduring appeal. It is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset, offering financial protection during periods of economic uncertainty.

Both investors and central banks maintain gold reserves to diversify holdings and safeguard against inflation and currency fluctuations.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Following Donald Trump’s trade war, the gold rates globally are witnessing fluctuation.

