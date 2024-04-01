Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 and was sold at Rs237,600 on Monday as compared to its last day rate of Rs234,800.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,401and was sold at Rs203,704 against the sale price of Rs201,303 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs186,728 as against Rs184,528 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was trade at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $24 to $2,278 from $2,254, the Association reported. On Friday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs3,800 and was sold at Rs234,800.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,258 to Rs201,303 from Rs198,045 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.184,528 from Rs 181,541, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.