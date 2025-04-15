Gold rates continue to go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.339,400 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs338,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.514 to Rs 290,980 from Rs.290,466 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.266,741 from Rs.266,261, respectively.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,234 and Rs.2,772 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $3,224 from $3,218 whereas that of silver also increased by $0.05 and at $31.35, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia witnessed a major drop and were recorded at 4,493 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, 15 April 2025.

The gold rates in Saudi Arabia were recorded at 4,548 on Monday.

According to Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently being sold at SAR 3,857, while the cost of an ounce of gold is 11,995 Saudi Riyal.

Gold rates are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 15, 2025.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.

Gold’s price is shaped by numerous factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can rapidly drive up gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often rises when interest rates fall, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure the yellow metal downward.