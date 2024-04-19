Gold shines in Pakistan in line with international market

KARACHI: The gold price on Friday registered an increase with per tola price reaching Rs250,700 in the domestic market, ARY News reported quoting All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The per tola price increased by Rs500 to trade at Rs250,700 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs 214,935

Furthermore, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also posted a rise to trade at Rs197,024. The price of 24-karat silver is currently standing at Rs2,780.

Internationally, the gold price saw a price rise of $5, reaching $2,400 per ounce.