Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs.242,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.240,900 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.943 to Rs.207,476 from Rs. 206,533 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,186 from Rs. 189,322, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,320 from $2,309, the Association.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved a new milestone as shares climbed 900 points on Wednesday to breach the key 72,000 level for the first time.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 854.19 to stand at 72,213.59 in the intraday trading from the previous close of 71,359.40 points.

Topline Securities CEO Muhammad Sohail said that the KSE-100 index has set another record. He said that consumer inflation is expected to decrease after record current account surplus.

This remarkable achievement reflects investors’ confidence in the country’s economic prospects and signals robust growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

The KSE-100 index had breached the key 71,000 level on Monday.