Gold prices register increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continue to increase in Pakistan as per tola price reached Rs242,500 in the local market, ARY News reported quoting All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 to trade at Rs242,500 in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached at Rs 207,905.

Internationally, the gold price was trading at $2,322 per ounce.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.943 to Rs.207,476 from Rs. 206,533 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,186 from Rs. 189,322.