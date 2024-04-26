Gold rates continue to rise in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rates of 24 karat gold in Pakistan increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.245,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.242,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,143 to Rs.210,048 from Rs. 207,905 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.192,544 from Rs.190,580, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,343 from $2,322, the association reported.

Read more: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 13,280.5m

Yesterday, the gold prices in Pakistan increased as per tola price reached Rs242,500 in the local market.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by US$ 74 million to US$ 7,981.2 million due to external debt repayments, during the week ended on April 19.

The central bank spokesperson said that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 13,280.5 million as of 19th April 2024. The foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 7,981.2 million after a decrease of US$ 74 million.

Pakistan’s reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,299.3 million.