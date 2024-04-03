30.9 C
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Gold prices up by Rs1,800/ tola in Pakistan

The gold prices in Pakistan experienced a surge, taking the cost of 24-karat gold to Rs238,900 per tola after registering a rise of Rs1800.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Association, a similar uptrend in the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold, which has gone down by Rs1543 to now trade at Rs204,818.

Furthermore, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also reported an uptrend to trade at Rs187,750.

The price of 24-karat silver is currently standing at Rs2,610.

Internationally also, the gold price saw a significant rise of $17, reaching $2,290 per ounce.

