Friday, April 5, 2024
Gold prices drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola price of 24 karat gold declined by Rs900 to Rs240,200 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs241,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs772 and was sold at Rs205,932.

Similarly, 10 gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs188,772  from Rs189,480, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs,2271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to 2,306 from $2,311, the association said.

