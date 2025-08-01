Gold Rates fall further today in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold Rates in Pakistan continued their downward direction, with an additional decline registered on Friday, August 01, 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The gold rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs. 100 on Friday and was sold at Rs. 352,900 against its sale at Rs. 353,000 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 86 to Rs 302,555 from Rs. 302,641, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down to Rs 277,342 from Rs 277,421.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,900 and Rs 3,344, respectively.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The gold rates in the international market decreased by $1 to $3,302 from $3,303 whereas silver was traded at $36.57 against $37.51, the Association reported.

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has traditionally been viewed as a stable and dependable investment, especially in times of inflation, geopolitical unrest, and economic instability. Serving historically as both a medium of exchange and a representation of wealth, it continues to be a favoured asset for investors seeking safety during periods of market volatility.

The evolution of digital finance, through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading services, and other digital solutions, has significantly expanded access to gold markets. This shift has enabled even small-scale investors, especially in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways previously reserved for institutional players.

Current gold rate fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in the face of unresolved economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the gold rate plays a particularly vital role, shaping investment behaviour and consumer preferences. Amid ongoing economic pressures, tangible assets like gold have gained favour for both ornamental and investment purposes.

For informed decision-making, staying abreast of daily gold rate movements is essential, whether one is investing in bullion or purchasing jewellery.