Gold rates go down in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.256,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.257,300 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.220,165 from Rs.220,593 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.201,817 from Rs.202,210, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and 2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,443 from $ 2,458, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the rate of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,400 and was sold at Rs. 257,300.

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 2,057 to Rs. 220,593 from Rs. 218,536 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 202,210 from Rs. 200,324, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The rate of gold in the international market increased by $26 to $2,458 from $2,432, the Association reported.

Market analysts attribute the rise in rates to various factors, including fluctuations in the international market, currency exchange rates, and economic conditions.