Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs257,700 per tola

Gold price in Pakistan witnessed a surge of Rs1200 on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

As per details, the price of per tola gold surged to Rs257,700 after a rise of Rs1200 in the domestic market. Similarly, 10gram gold witnessed a surge of Rs1029 to reach Rs220,936.

In the international market, the price of gold saw an increase of $19, rising to $2,458.

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold remained unchanged in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold stayed stable at Rs 219,907, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold held steady at Rs 201,582, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The prices of silver also showed no change, with per tola and ten grams of silver remaining at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41, respectively.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 262 kg of gold worth around US$17 million was imported in the fiscal year 2023-24; while 566 kg of gold worth over US$30 million was imported in 2022-23.