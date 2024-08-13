web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs257,700 per tola

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gold price in Pakistan witnessed a surge of Rs1200 on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

As per details, the price of per tola gold surged to Rs257,700 after a rise of Rs1200 in the domestic market. Similarly, 10gram gold witnessed a surge of Rs1029 to reach Rs220,936.

In the international market, the price of gold saw an increase of $19, rising to $2,458.

On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold remained unchanged in the local market.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold stayed stable at Rs 219,907, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold held steady at Rs 201,582, as reported by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The prices of silver also showed no change, with per tola and ten grams of silver remaining at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41, respectively.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 262 kg of gold worth around US$17 million was imported in the fiscal year 2023-24; while 566 kg of gold worth over US$30 million was imported in 2022-23.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.