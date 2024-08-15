Gold rates decrease in local market

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with the decrease in the international rate.

In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs257,400 after it lost Rs300, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs220,680 after it registered a decrease of Rs256.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Tuesday, gold price increased by Rs1,200 per tola.

As per APGJSA, the yellow metal reached $2,454 per ounce in international market after it plunged $4 during the day.

Among other metals, spot silver gained 1.6% to $28.03 per ounce, platinum rose about 2% to $938.15 and palladium advanced 0.5% to $940.35.