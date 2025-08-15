Gold rates dip in Pakistan – August 15, 2025

KARACHI: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs1,000 on Friday (August 15, 2025) and was sold at Rs357,100 against its sale at Rs358,100 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 858 to Rs306,155 from Rs 307,013 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down by Rs 786 to Rs 280,652 from Rs 281,438.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs4,072 and Rs 3,491 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $10 to $3,344 from $3,354 whereas silver remained constant at $38.39, the Association reported.

Gold Price Trends and Their Impact on Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been considered a safe-haven asset, especially during periods of inflation, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty. Traditionally used as both a store of value and a medium of exchange, it continues to attract investors seeking security amid market volatility.

The emergence of digital finance—including gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and other fintech solutions—has expanded access to gold markets. This has empowered smaller investors, particularly in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metals trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect sustained global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in light of ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing significantly influences investment decisions and consumer behavior. With the rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty persisting, tangible assets like gold are increasingly favored—both for wealth preservation and ornamental use.