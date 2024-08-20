Gold hits record high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan touched historic high level on Tuesday in line with the increase in international rates.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), per tola price of gold surged by Rs700 to reach Rs260,700 while the price of 10-gram went up by Rs600 to close at Rss223,508.

Gold also witnessed gains in international market as per ounce price surged by $19 to close at $2,374 per ounce.