Gold hits record high in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan touched historic high level on Tuesday in line with the increase in international rates.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), per tola price of gold surged by Rs700 to reach Rs260,700 while the price of 10-gram went up by Rs600 to close at Rss223,508.

Gold also witnessed gains in international market as per ounce price surged by $19 to close at $2,374 per ounce.

On the other hand, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

On Monday, gold price clocked in at Rs260,000 after declined by Rs200.

