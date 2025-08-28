Gold rates surge in Pakistan on August 28

KARACHI: Gold rates surged on Thursday, August 28, 2025, reflecting a parallel rise in the international market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.”



The rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs. 900 and was traded at Rs. 362,600 against its sale at Rs. 361,700 the previous day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 772 to Rs. 310,871 from Rs. 310,099, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs. 708 to Rs. 284,975 from Rs. 284,267.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $3,399 from $3,390.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver increased by Rs. 53 and Rs. 46, and were traded at Rs. 4,121 and Rs. 3,533, respectively.

However, the rates of silver in the international market decreased by $0.53 to $38.88 from $38.35, the Association reported.

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods marked by inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to gold markets. These developments have enabled smaller investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to engage in gold trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, highlighting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Behavior in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing plays a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment trends. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty prevailing, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a means of wealth preservation and a favored choice for both investment and ornamental use.