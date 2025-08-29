Gold rates rise in Pakistan on August 29, 2025

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan rose on Friday, August 29, 2025, reflecting a parallel rise in the international market, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,200 and was traded at Rs363,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs362,600 the previous day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs943 to Rs311,814 from Rs310,871 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs864 to Rs285,839 from Rs284,975.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs4,121 and Rs3,533 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $3,411 from $3,399 whereas the rates of silver in international market remained constant at $38.88, the Association reported.

Gold continues to serve as a reliable safe-haven asset, particularly during periods marked by inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions. Valued both as a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, it remains an attractive option for investors seeking protection against market volatility.

The rise of digital finance—such as gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and fintech innovations—has broadened access to gold markets. These developments have enabled smaller investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to engage in gold trading once dominated by institutional players.

Today’s price fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, highlighting cautious investor sentiment amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Gold Prices and Investment Behavior in Pakistan

In Pakistan, gold pricing plays a significant role in shaping consumer behavior and investment trends. With the Pakistani rupee under pressure and economic uncertainty prevailing, tangible assets like gold are increasingly seen as a means of wealth preservation and a favored choice for both investment and ornamental use.