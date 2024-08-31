web analytics
Gold rates in Pakistan today – August 31, 2024

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan moved up on Saturday despite a decrease in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola registered increase of Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs262,500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs225,051 after it gained Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price was traded at Rs261,500 after it lost Rs2,200.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,950 per tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal was set at $2,503 per ounce after losing $13 during the day.

Last week, gold prices hit a record high level of Rs263,700 per tola in Pakistan.

