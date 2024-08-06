web analytics
Gold rates continues to plunge in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decline in Pakistan keeping in line with the international market.

In the local market, the price of per tola gold fell by Rs500, settling at Rs256,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs428, bringing it to Rs219,479.

On Monday, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs300.

Internationally, gold prices declined by $17 to $2,410 per ounce. Silver rates also saw a reduction, dropping by Rs50 to Rs2,850 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.

