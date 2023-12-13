Gold rates fall for 5th consecutive session in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices continued a downward trend in Pakistan as per tola price of 24 karat gold declined by Rs1000 in the local market, ARY News reported.

The gold prices recorded a decrease of Rs1000 per tola to settle at Rs212,600 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decrease of Rs858 and being sold at Rs182,270.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,005 from $1998 the Association reported.

Spot gold gained 0.1% at $1,981.29 per ounce, as of 0941 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,996.30.

Silver slipped 0.4% to $22.65 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.1% to $928.08 and palladium skidded 1% to $970.31.